Next Story
BSE-listed small-cap penny stock completes ₹96 crore QIP. Mauritius-based FII among share allottees

BSE-listed small-cap penny stock completes ₹96 crore QIP. Mauritius-based FII among share allottees

Shivangini

  • Following the QIP, Gujarat Toolroom's paid-up equity share capital expanded from 16.01 crore to 23.21 crore. 

Smallcap penny stock: Gujarat Toolroom raises 96 crore via QIP, allots 31% stake; 4 major investors secure 7.75% each

Gujarat Toolroom Ltd., a BSE-listed small-cap company, announced the successful completion of a Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP), raising 95.66 crores. This initiative involved the issuance of 7.19 crore equity shares at 13.30 each, which includes a premium of 12.30 per share, the company announced in an exchange filing on December 27, 2024.

Gujarat Toolroom share price was trading in the green, up 4.94 per cent, at 14.88, at 11:12 am, on December 28, on BSE. The company enjoys a market capitalisation of 345.31 crore, as per BSE.

Names of allottees with numbers included as specified

Bridge India Fund was allotted 1,79,81,202 equity shares (7.75% post-issue shareholding).

Eminence Global Fund PCC – Trade Fund 1 was allotted 1,79,81,204 equity shares (7.75% post-issue shareholding).

Multitude Growth Funds Limited was allotted 1,79,81,202 equity shares (7.75% post-issue shareholding).

Northstar Opportunities Fund VCC – Bullvalue Incorporated VCC Sub-Fund was allotted 1,79,81,202 equity shares (7.75% post-issue shareholding).

Collectively, these allotments account for 31% of the post-issue equity share capital.

Following the QIP, Gujarat Toolroom's paid-up equity share capital expanded from Rs16.01 crore to 23.21 crore. The company emphasized that the process adhered strictly to regulatory requirements under SEBI (ICDR) Regulations, 2018, and the Companies Act, 2013.

“The shareholding pattern of the company, before and after the QIP, will be submitted along with the listing application in accordance with Regulation 31 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015," the company announced in an exchange filing.

"We are encouraged by the confidence shown by these reputable institutional investors," stated Rakesh Kumar Sharma, Managing Director of Gujarat Toolroom Ltd.

The updated shareholding pattern will be submitted to regulatory authorities, ensuring compliance with SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Shivangini

Shivangini tracks corporate actions and energy sector. She has a keen interest in markets and BFSI. She has been working as a business journalist for over 3 years. She pursued her PG Diploma in English Journalism from IIMC, Delhi. For story leads, you can reach her at Shivangini@htdigital.in or Tweet to @shivi_tweets.
