BSE-listed SME stock hits upper circuit, inches close to record high after Q4 results 2025

SME stock: Vaxfab Enterprises share price surged as much as 5 per cent in Wednesday's trading session, nearing to record high after the company reported its March quarter results on May 27.

At 1:30pm, the SME stock touched an intraday high to ₹13.96 apiece, against previous close at ₹13.80.

Vaxfab Enterprises Q4 results 2025 Vaxfab Enterprises reported a net profit of the company for Q4 of FY 2024-25 was reported at ₹1.78 crore as compared net profit of ₹61.4 lakh in the corresponding period last year, Y-o-Y rise of 190 per cent.

The company reported total income of ₹59.38 crore for the FY 2024-25 ended March 2025 as against total income of ₹9.28 crore for the corresponding period last year, Y-o-Y growth of 540 per cent.

The company's earnings per share (EPS) stood at ₹2.126.

“Company has taken important strategic initiatives in the recent past with a focus to expand product line, adding more channel partners. Our long-term focus continues to be investing in growth through new product launch, expanding footprints,” the company spokesperson said in a release.

In 2023, company raised ₹12.96 crore through rights issue to fund expansion plans including working capital requirements and for general corporate purposes.

Incorporated in 1983, Vaxfab Enterprises Limited is in the business of trading of Agriculture Products and propose to diversify business into trading of Textile Products and Clothing. All the verticals will be housed under a single corporate entity.

This will facilitate our diversification into new segments which in turn will help us in serving a large number of customers across various sectors. Company’s business is divided into two separate business verticals, consisting of: a) Agriculture; b) Textile and Clothing Trading verticals.

