BSE's bonus issue record date next week. Details here

BSE's bonus issue record date next week. Details here1 min read . 11:21 AM IST
- The stock exchange's board had met on February 8 to consider and approve bonus shares issue along with its financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2021
Stock exchange BSE's record date for its bonus shares issue has been fixed next week on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, as the record date for the purpose of determining the names of shareholders who shall be entitled for allotment of bonus equity shares.
The bonus issue will be in the ratio of 2 new fully paid-up equity shares of Rs. 2/- each for every 1 fully paid-up equity share held by the shareholders of the company. The stock exchange's board had met on February 8, 2022 to consider and approve bonus issue along with its financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2021.
A company issues bonus shares for their shareholders in order to increase the liquidity of the stock as well as with the aim to decrease its stock price to make if affordable for investors. Bonus shares are fully paid additional shares issued by a company to its pre-existing shareholder.
BSE shares have given multibagger return in a year's period with the stock rallying over 400% during the period on the NSE, whereas the scrip has surged over 134% in the last six months. Meanwhile, the stock is up over 51% in 2022 (year-to-date or YTD) so far.
Established in 1875, BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange) is Asia's first stock exchange one of India's leading exchange groups. The bourse was established as ‘The Native Share & Stock Brokers' Association’ in 1875. In 2017 BSE become the 1st listed stock exchange of India. BSE's popular equity index - the S&P BSE Sensex - is India's most widely tracked stock market benchmark index.
