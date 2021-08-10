BSE's India INX to allow trading in foreign stocks

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The Exchange said it will roll-out the functional details in terms of specifications about the products and will also soon launch trading in international stocks.
Eventually, India INX will in the first phase provide access to over 130 exchanges across 31 countries worldwide covering global exchanges in America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Africa.
Among the exchanges to be offered access are -- NYSE, Nasdaq, LSE, Canadian Securities Exchange, Toronto Stock Exchange, BATs Europe, Euronext France and Tokyo Stock Exchange.
India INX said it will add international stocks to trading via its wholly-owned subsidiary India INX Global Access IFSC Ltd.
"Under the LRS route, resident individuals can use the India INX platform to transact and invest in global stocks in an easy and convenient manner," India INX Chairman Ashishkumar Chauhan said.
He added that the addition of global stocks is a significant step that will bring further investment into the region from investors seeking contracts with a strong emphasis on liquidity and investability.