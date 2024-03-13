BSE’s stock price shot up 405% in 2023. Will the rally continue this year?

Last year will go down in history as one of the best ever for the Indian stock market. The benchmark indices rose 20% while the smallcap index shot up by a staggering 47.5%.
Last year will go down in history as one of the best ever for the Indian stock market. The benchmark indices rose 20% while the smallcap index shot up by a staggering 47.5%.
At the start of 2023, BSE Ltd was a smallcap company with a market cap of about ₹60 billion. Today its market cap is almost ₹300 billion. Why did it perform so well last year, and will this continue in 2024 and beyond? Let’s find out.
At the start of 2023, BSE Ltd was a smallcap company with a market cap of about ₹60 billion. Today its market cap is almost ₹300 billion. Why did it perform so well last year, and will this continue in 2024 and beyond? Let’s find out.
BSE in 2023
Last year BSE’s stock was among the top performers, shooting up 405% from around ₹440 at the start of the year to ₹2,220 at the end. The reason for this was quite straightforward – business was booming.
The BSE is a stock exchange after all. If the stock market goes up, so does its share price. But there was another reason.
Last year was the year of the retail investor. Participation in both trading and investing increased significantly, directly benefiting the stock exchange. This was reflected in the company’s solid growth numbers. There were a few other factors driving up the price – the stickiness of the retail crowd, the positive economic outlook, high levels of bullishness, and so on.
This doesn’t mean the company doesn’t deserve praise. It certainly does. As revenues went up, it kept a lid on costs, boosting margins. Its net margin rose from 16.2% at the end of FY21 to 24.2% in the December quarter of 2023. The company also has no debt on its books and has consistently paid dividends of over 100% from its strong cash flows.
While megatrends like financialisation of savings, strong economic growth and higher retail participation were important reasons for the stock’s spectacular rise, the management also deserves credit for increasing shareholder value.
This was most prominently on display in the middle of last year, when the company announced a buyback of shares. The buyback was completed towards the end of September. Unfortunately, the stock was trading well above the buyback price and the offer saw poor participation.
BSE in 2024
First, investors need to understand that multibagger returns are not possible year after year. There will be some years where even a great long-term investment underperforms. That is just the nature of the stock market.
BSE’s performance in 2023 was extraordinary. One look at the stock's long-term chart makes that abundantly clear.
The stock had not been a big outperformer until 2020, when the bull market began. Since then, the stock has been on a roll.
Our conclusion is that it would be wrong to expect gains similar to 2023 from BSE’s stock in any calendar year, especially 2024.
The market priced in the numerous positive changes to the company's long-term prospects over an eight-month period in 2023. Rather than rising steadily, the stock went parabolic. Such a rise is not sustainable beyond a point. This is why the stock’s performance has been muted since December 2023.
Now, this does not mean the stock will crash. But it does mean that much of the gains investors expected from it have already been achieved.
If you are considering the stock as a new investment, this is a key point to keep in mind.
Happy investing!
Disclaimer: This article is for information purposes only. It is not a stock recommendation and should not be treated as such.
This article is syndicated from Equitymaster.com