Markets
BSNL’s subscriber count is surging. These four stocks could benefit.
Equitymaster 7 min read 26 Jul 2024, 11:04 AM IST
Summary
- Recent tariff hikes by Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea have brought BSNL more than 2.75 million new subscribers. To sustain this surge, the state-owned company must improve its network quality and expand 4G coverage. Here are four companies that could help it do just that.
The Indian telecom market operates as an oligopoly, with a few major players offering similar services and greatly affecting pricing. When one company lowers prices the others typically follow suit, but the reverse is not always true. We saw an instance of this when Reliance Jio entered the market, prompting price cuts across the board.
