Buch calls for vigil about stock performance claims
Speaking at an event organized by the Association of Registered Investment Advisers (ARIA), Madhabi Puri Buch said some advisers were even providing illegal portfolio management services (PMS) to clients
NEW DELHI : Investors must be cautious about stock performance claims being touted on social media, and the regulator is keen on creating an agency that will evaluate such claims, Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch said.
