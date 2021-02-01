Mumbai: Investor wealth soared ₹6.34 trillion on Monday, its highest single-day gain since April 07 as investors cheered to the Budget 2021 presented by Finance Minister.

Overall, the market capitalization of the BSE-listed companies increased by ₹6.34 trillion to ₹192.47 trillion. Among the headline indices, the S&P BSE Sensex gained 2,315 points, or 5%, to 48,601 points. The broader Nifty50 index also reclaimed the psychological mark of of 14,000 and closed the session at 14,281.

Amar Ambani, Senior President and Head of Research - Institutional Equities, Yes Securities said Equity market was most thrilled with the absence of some nightmares like the introduction of wealth tax or raising LTCG tax, especially given that this was a challenging year on the revenue front for the government.

"The FM’s apt deviation from the path of fiscal consolidation to support growth has been well-taken. What the market also realized is the massive front-loading of expenditure for the rest of 2020-21, which will have a positive ripple effect on the economy. The stock market can come to terms with slightly higher cost of capital, which will be offset by faster growth momentum and continued foreign portfolio flows. The government also looks firm in its intent to form an ARC for bad loans, support domestic manufacturing through PLi schemes and custom duty corrections and privatise certain PSUs and monetise its land assets - all of which are pro-efficiency signals." he added.

Among Sensex gainers, IndusInd Bank (up 15%), ICICI Bank (up 12%), and Bajaj Finserv (up 11%). were the top Sensex gainers.

Fear guage India VIX declined 7.97% to hit a week low of 23.32.

All the Nifty sectoral indices, except Nifty Pharma index, ended the day in green, led by Nifty Bank index up 8%, which recorded its fresh lifetime high. The index also logged its biggest one-day gain.

In the broader markets, the S&P BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices were up 3% and 2%, respectively.

Foreign institutional investors have net bought $31.45 billion in equity and are net sellers of $4.97 billion in debt markets respectively since the beginning of the fiscal year, while domestic institutional investors sold ₹1.23 trillion in stocks, according to data on the exchanges.

