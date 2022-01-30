Budget 2022, Q3 earnings to macro triggers: Action-packed week for stock market

Expecting union budget 2022 to attract maximum limelight at stock market next week; Ajit Mishra, VP Research at Religare Broking said, "This week is critical, not only for the equity market, but for the economy as a whole. We have the Union Budget scheduled for February 1 and we expect the government to continue with growth agenda but with a road map for fiscal prudence. This week marks the beginning of a new month also and auto sales start pouring in from February 1. Besides, we have manufacturing and services PMI data also scheduled during the week."