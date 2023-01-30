Budget 2023: Ex Deputy VP of HDFC Bank recommends these 4 stocks to buy today

Expecting EV theme to be in the focus of budget 2023, Sandeep Pandey said, "Ever since Narendra Modi government took over from the UPA government in New Delhi, they have been focussing on containing the pollution and an alternative to the petrol and diesel fuel. In this regard, they hace been focussing on EV vehicles quite aggressively. As this would be their last full budget, I am expecting FM Nirmala Sitharaman to unveil road map for adoption of EV vehicles in India. If that happens, then auto companies who have invested heavily in research and development of EV vehicles may witness sharp upside movement post-budget speech of Nirmala Sitharaman."

