Budget 2023: ‘Expect it to be empowering for investors, equipping for economy’

Simplification of Taxation in Trading & Investments - Most investors struggle to understand the threshold restrictions for determining whether an asset is classed as long-term or short-term in order to determine tax liability. This is due to the fact that the holding period for terming it an investment in long-term varies by asset class. While units of debt funds must be held for a minimum of three years to be considered a long-term capital asset eligible for a reduced tax rate on booked profits, units of equity funds must be held for one year, and real estate and unlisted stocks must be held for two years.

