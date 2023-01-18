Budget 2023: Expect to see stability in tax regime, says Prateek Agrawal, MOFSL

We are a process-driven house and focussed on Q (Quality) GL (Growth and it's longivity) P (Valuation) framework. Themes are a great way to think about spaces which are experiencing tailwinds. We, as a team, have shortlisted a few themes that we believe should do well in the new year. Amongst lenders, we continue to believe that Banks would continue to have an edge over NBFCs. Insurance companies which have not performed for sometime, should get their mojo back as embedded value increases in line with new business as interest rate up move stops and then increases further as interest rates decline.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}