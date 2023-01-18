Budget 2023: Expect to see stability in tax regime, says Prateek Agrawal, MOFSL

New-age internet companies have shared their intent to focus on profitability and if they stay on the path, they could be interesting while they would be volatile as old shareholders exit, Prateek Agrawal, Executive Director - Business & Investment Strategy, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said in an interview to Mint's Rakshita Madan.
New-age internet companies have shared their intent to focus on profitability and if they stay on the path, they could be interesting while they would be volatile as old shareholders exit, Prateek Agrawal, Executive Director - Business & Investment Strategy, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said in an interview to Mint's Rakshita Madan.
Talking about Budget, he said we expect to see stability in tax regime and government to attempt fiscal consolidation while FY23 numbers could also be better than budget estimates on fiscal deficit percentage.
Talking about Budget, he said we expect to see stability in tax regime and government to attempt fiscal consolidation while FY23 numbers could also be better than budget estimates on fiscal deficit percentage.
Q. Can Indian market continue to outperform global peers in 2023? How do you see the situation in the backdrop of the macro headwinds like high inflation, global slowdown/recession, geopolitical uncertainty?
Q. Can Indian market continue to outperform global peers in 2023? How do you see the situation in the backdrop of the macro headwinds like high inflation, global slowdown/recession, geopolitical uncertainty?
Over the past two years we have seen Indian markets being influenced more by domestic flows of money vs global flows. As per capita incomes increase in the country this trend would only strengthen.
Over the past two years we have seen Indian markets being influenced more by domestic flows of money vs global flows. As per capita incomes increase in the country this trend would only strengthen.
Domestic investors can invest limited sums of money abroad and offshore investors are investing only small amounts incrementally in the country. In such a scenario, relative movement of various markets is of less importance. India should be expected to trade in line with its fundamentals and be reflective of its earnings growth over a period of time.
Domestic investors can invest limited sums of money abroad and offshore investors are investing only small amounts incrementally in the country. In such a scenario, relative movement of various markets is of less importance. India should be expected to trade in line with its fundamentals and be reflective of its earnings growth over a period of time.
Since Indian economy is expected to grow faster than most economies and profitability has shown an improvement, there is a great chance that over a period of a few years, our market outperforms other markets. In smaller timeframes, other issues would need to be digested. For example, in the current period, there may be portfolio rebalancing happening on China reopening which is causing our markets to be a tad depressed. This kind of FPI selling pressure induced fall is a good opportunity for domestic investors because when it stabilizes, the markets bounce back.
Since Indian economy is expected to grow faster than most economies and profitability has shown an improvement, there is a great chance that over a period of a few years, our market outperforms other markets. In smaller timeframes, other issues would need to be digested. For example, in the current period, there may be portfolio rebalancing happening on China reopening which is causing our markets to be a tad depressed. This kind of FPI selling pressure induced fall is a good opportunity for domestic investors because when it stabilizes, the markets bounce back.
Which themes do you feel could be winners this year?
Which themes do you feel could be winners this year?
We are a process-driven house and focussed on Q (Quality) GL (Growth and it's longivity) P (Valuation) framework. Themes are a great way to think about spaces which are experiencing tailwinds. We, as a team, have shortlisted a few themes that we believe should do well in the new year. Amongst lenders, we continue to believe that Banks would continue to have an edge over NBFCs. Insurance companies which have not performed for sometime, should get their mojo back as embedded value increases in line with new business as interest rate up move stops and then increases further as interest rates decline.
We are a process-driven house and focussed on Q (Quality) GL (Growth and it's longivity) P (Valuation) framework. Themes are a great way to think about spaces which are experiencing tailwinds. We, as a team, have shortlisted a few themes that we believe should do well in the new year. Amongst lenders, we continue to believe that Banks would continue to have an edge over NBFCs. Insurance companies which have not performed for sometime, should get their mojo back as embedded value increases in line with new business as interest rate up move stops and then increases further as interest rates decline.
The other theme we are clued on is healthcare where hospitals and pharmacy chains seems a better way to build portfolios versus generic pharma companies. In Urbanisation, we believe that consumer discretionary categories are better placed versus builders or autos or staples.
The other theme we are clued on is healthcare where hospitals and pharmacy chains seems a better way to build portfolios versus generic pharma companies. In Urbanisation, we believe that consumer discretionary categories are better placed versus builders or autos or staples.
Chemical space has the tailwind of China +1. Make in India makes large engineering companies and defense companies a focus. One should expect to see margin increase from H1FY22 lows as commodity prices have declined and within the above themes, spaces where margins improve could have further tailwinds.
Chemical space has the tailwind of China +1. Make in India makes large engineering companies and defense companies a focus. One should expect to see margin increase from H1FY22 lows as commodity prices have declined and within the above themes, spaces where margins improve could have further tailwinds.
Q. What are your thoughts about the new-age tech companies that recently got listed? The segment has been very volatile, do you think the space is still attractive?
Q. What are your thoughts about the new-age tech companies that recently got listed? The segment has been very volatile, do you think the space is still attractive?
New-age companies have shared their intent to focus on profitability and if they stay on the path, they could be interesting while they would be volatile as old shareholders exit. On the margin, this space could prove to be better than services companies.
New-age companies have shared their intent to focus on profitability and if they stay on the path, they could be interesting while they would be volatile as old shareholders exit. On the margin, this space could prove to be better than services companies.
Read all market stories here
Read all market stories here
Q. What do you feel should be the asset allocation like? If one has to invest say ₹10 lakh, how should one divide their portfolio?
Q. What do you feel should be the asset allocation like? If one has to invest say ₹10 lakh, how should one divide their portfolio?
This is best answered by a wealth advisor and depends on factors like age of the investor and risk appetite. However, at the current juncture, on valuations, pre-tax, debt seems to be more attractive vs equity as interest rates peak out and then decline. But that said, Indian equity index compounding has been in line with profit compounding over 1997 to the present at around 12% which means that going forward, again one should expect index compounding to be similar to earnings compounding.
This is best answered by a wealth advisor and depends on factors like age of the investor and risk appetite. However, at the current juncture, on valuations, pre-tax, debt seems to be more attractive vs equity as interest rates peak out and then decline. But that said, Indian equity index compounding has been in line with profit compounding over 1997 to the present at around 12% which means that going forward, again one should expect index compounding to be similar to earnings compounding.
Q. What are your expectations from Budget?
Q. What are your expectations from Budget?
Budget should continue to be growth-focussed and focussed on nation-building and infrastructure. Globally, countries are focussed on improving domestic manufacturing and defense capabilities and this should help our resolve towards the same. We expect to see stability in tax regime and government to attempt fiscal consolidation while FY23 numbers could also be better than budget estimates on fiscal deficit percentage.
Budget should continue to be growth-focussed and focussed on nation-building and infrastructure. Globally, countries are focussed on improving domestic manufacturing and defense capabilities and this should help our resolve towards the same. We expect to see stability in tax regime and government to attempt fiscal consolidation while FY23 numbers could also be better than budget estimates on fiscal deficit percentage.
On market-related taxation, convergence of debt taxation towards equity which was initiated a few years back, should continue through lowering of holding period from 2 to 1 years for debt for long term capital gains. Also gains and losses from various asset classes could be made fungible. In a period of global fiscal consolidation, India would have to put its best foot forward to continuing to attract foreign flows in both debt and equity.
On market-related taxation, convergence of debt taxation towards equity which was initiated a few years back, should continue through lowering of holding period from 2 to 1 years for debt for long term capital gains. Also gains and losses from various asset classes could be made fungible. In a period of global fiscal consolidation, India would have to put its best foot forward to continuing to attract foreign flows in both debt and equity.
Q. IT companies are done with their earnings. What did you make of them? Is it a sector to avoid right now?
Q. IT companies are done with their earnings. What did you make of them? Is it a sector to avoid right now?
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.