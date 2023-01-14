Budget 2023: Experts recommend these 5 infra stocks to buy next week6 min read . Updated: 14 Jan 2023, 11:40 AM IST
- Budget stocks 2023: Experts believe that central government is expected to give special attention to job creation in next one year
Budget stocks 2023: Ahead of the union budget presentation, Dalal Street is buzzing with speculations that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman would present a budget that will have a special focus on infrastructure. According to stock market experts, this would be the last full fledged budget of the incumbent central government whereas there would be 5 state elections falling in the year 2023. So, both central and state government will focus on the infrastructure sector that has the capacity to generate mass job opportunities within the given time they have in their hands.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started