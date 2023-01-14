Budget 2023: Experts recommend these 5 infra stocks to buy next week

Avinash Gorakshkar went on to add that there would be 5 state elections falling this year as well. So, those states are also going to give special attention to job creation and for them also, infra sector would in focus. So, in next one and half years, infrastructure companies are going to remain in special focus of both state and central government. This would lead to improve in the order book and margins of some listed infra companies. So, it's better to buy infra stocks ahead of the budget presentation for medium to long term or say for 9 months to 12 months.