Budget 2023: Govt needs to consider simplifying Long-term Capital Gains tax

In my opinion and recommendation, the need of the hour is to go for Simplification of the tax code for better compliance. The government can bring all long-term assets under one regime to simplify the current ad hoc complicated law. Stocks, bonds, Gold and RE can be brought under a 15% no indexation benefits and a 20% regime with indexation benefits which means that roughly if stocks are held for 7 years the effective rate will still be near 10%. The dividends on equity should remain tax-free as the corporates are already paying the dividend distribution tax. The purpose of STT that was introduced in lieu of LTCG has run its course and should be abolished.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}