Budget 2023: Why banking stocks are surging before FM Sitharaman's speech
- Budget 2023: Banking stocks are rising because market is expecting credit policy announcement by FM Nirmala Sitharaman, say experts
Budget 2023: As Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman about to start her Union Budget speech, Dalal Street has gone highly bullish on banking stocks. Bank Nifty index has surged around 450 points in early morning deals. Banking majors ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Bank of Baroda, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Axis Bank shares have attracted strong buying interest by market bulls in morning session on budget 2023 date.
