Budget 2023: Why banking stocks are surging before FM Sitharaman's speech

According to stock market experts, banking stocks are rising because of the two major reasons — Adani Enterprises FPO passing the acid test and getting subscribed over 100 per cent and expected credit growth policy for Indian banks in upcoming budget. They said that expectations are high about government's thrust on capex and focus on fiscal consolidation. They went on to add that private banks like ICICI Bank and Axis Bank have given strong quarterly numbers and hence they are expected to continue attracting bulls' interest. They said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's thrust to make India a $5 trillion economy is expected to come with PLI schemes for manufacturing sector and hence State Bank of India or SBI, Bank of Baroda and Punjab National Bank (PNB) may attract attention of long term positional investors.