Budget 2023: Why experts are bullish on these auto stocks — explained

Speaking on the reasons for being bullish on auto stocks after the Economic Survey 2023 outcome, Sandeep Pandey, Former Deputy Vice President at HDFC Bank said, "Budget 2023 is expected to focus on infrastructure sector that will trickle into some other sectors like metal, auto, cements, etc. As Economic Survey has predicted EV vehicle market in India to cross one crore mark per year by 2030, I am expecting some concrete announcement from FM Nirmala Sitharaman in regard to road map for shifting towards EVs from diesel and petrol vehicles. Hence, those auto companies who are expected to benefit from such outcome in Economic Survey and expected announcement in budget 2023."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}