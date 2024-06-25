Budget 2024: A relaxation in capital gains taxes quite unlikely, says Aamar Deo Singh of Angel One
Aamar Deo Singh, Sr. Vice President, Research, Angel One, believes a reduction in capital gains taxes of any kind will be a very welcome step, given that overall taxation rates are higher in India, as compared to many other countries.
With the first Budget of the Modi 3.0 government set to be released in the upcoming month, Aamar Deo Singh, Sr. Vice President, Research, Angel One, believes a reduction in capital gains taxes of any kind will be a very welcome step, given that overall taxation rates are higher in India, as compared to many other countries. However, he added that a relaxation or reduction in capital gains taxes is quite unlikely. Commenting on strategy for budget, he advises rebalancing only if one is extremely overweight in one or two sectors and underweight in other sectors.
