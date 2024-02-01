Budget 2024: Adani Power to Tata Power — experts recommend these stocks to buy
Stock market experts are bullish on energy stocks following the Indian government's focus on green energy
Stock market today: Following the Government of India (GoI) special focus on the greeen energy segment, stock market experts are highly bullish on quality energy stocks. They believe that energy companies investing in the solar, and other renewable energy segment are expected to deliver whopping return to its shareholders in long term. They said that both Reliance Industries Ltd and Adani Enterprises Ltd are aggressively investing in the alternative sources of energy as the Indian government is looking determined to replace crude oil as a source of energy in a cascading manner.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started