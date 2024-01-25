Budget 2024: Amit Trivedi of YES Securities reveals trading strategy, stocks to watch out for next week
Amit Trivedi, CMT. Vice President - Research at YES Securities discusses trading strategies for the upcoming week, highlighting key levels to watch and sectors and stocks to keep an eye on. Infrastructure, finance, hotels, railways, and manufacturing are expected to see higher volatility.
Trading strategy budget 2024: Next Thursday, February 1, the Indian Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, will unveil the Interim Budget for FY24–25. Market analysts note that during the past several years, the budget's influence on the equities market has been drastically reduced because most changes have been implemented by the government outside of the budget's purview. However, market participants continue to view it as an important driver supporting the growth of the Indian economy and, consequently, the Indian market.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started