Budget 2024: Analyst decodes how investors can make profit with a derivative strategy on Feb 1
Indian stock market has remained volatile on Union Budget announcement days. Nifty 50 movement has ranged between 2-3% on intraday basis, in 10 out of the last 12 instances.
Budget 2024 Trading Strategy: The Union Budget for FY25 will be presented by the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1. Being a vote on account ahead of the general elections this year, the government is unlikely to announce any major policy reforms in the interim budget.
