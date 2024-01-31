Budget 2024: Anand James of Geojit in favour of short strangles on Nifty 50, expects volatility on February 1
Budget 2024: Experts observe that Interim Budget 2024 could not be a major event for the stock markets as the full-fledged Budget will be presented after the government formation. D-Street analysts say that trading opportunities will be limited.
Budget 2024 Trading Strategy: D-Street veterans and several brokerages have predicted that the upcoming Interim Budget will not have any major policy changes or new announcements. However, the budget session will set the framework for future policy decisions and be closely monitored for the rate of fiscal consolidation along with policy priorities for capital expenditures and non-capital expenditures.
