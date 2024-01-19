Apurva Sheth, Head of Market Perspectives and Research, SAMCO Securities, believes that any populist measure in the Budget which can increase the fiscal deficit will be seen in a negative light by the market participants. In an interview with MintGenie , he noted that any increase in taxes related to the capital markets like STT, Capital Gains, etc. can lead to a negative impact on the markets. A reduction in capex or defence outlay could hamper the current momentum in the markets, added Sheth.

Which sectors should investors focus on around the Budget?

The key themes of defence, railways, and infrastructure development are likely to remain in the limelight during the Budget. Allocation towards these pet themes of the Modi government is likely to remain higher in this interim Budget.

Do you expect any major announcement from the interim Budget?

Last month FM Nirmala Sitharaman hinted that there won't be any big announcements in the Interim Budget. Since this will just be a vote on account the Budget that the government presents will just be able to meet the expenditure of the government till a new government comes into play. So don’t expect any major announcement from the Budget. Even if there is a major announcement its shelf life is only till the new government comes into power and comes up with a full Budget in July 2024.

Will markets continue hitting record highs post Budget, or do you see a dip?

Markets have generally given negative returns a week before the Budget is announced and positive returns a week after it’s announced. We have witnessed 16 Budgets (14 full and 2 interim) from 2010 to 2023. The average Budget day returns in Nifty is 0.23%. Nifty's average returns one week before the Budget is -0.58% and one week after the Budget is 1.37%.

What kind of announcements in the Budget can cap market gains post the event?

Any populist measure that can increase the fiscal deficit will be seen in a negative light by the market participants. Any increase in taxes related to the capital markets like STT, Capital Gains, etc. can lead to a negative impact on the markets. A reduction in capex or defence outlay could hamper the current momentum in the markets.

Do you believe valuations are expensive or is the time right to invest?

We believe that there are pockets of overvaluation, especially in defence, engineering, railways, and infrastructure segments. On the other hand, defensives like pharma and FMCG sectors offer considerable safety in terms of volatility.

Where do you see Sensex around elections?

Sensex has shown remarkable resilience amidst political chaos that has happened ahead of the past 11 general elections held between 1980 and 2019. Within the six months before each election, the BSE benchmark has generated an average of 14.3% return over 39 years, highlighting the stock market's ability to navigate and thrive in the middle of political speculation and changes.

1998 was the only year when the Sensex recorded negative returns of 9.3%, while 2009 witnessed the highest returns of 59.8% in the 6 months prior to the elections. We believe that this time around too the benchmark Sensex and Nifty will generate positive results and will be trading higher than current levels of 21,000.

How should investors position their portfolios to prepare for elections?

We expect the volatility to shoot up as we get closer to the election results. Investors must stay light ahead of the results and may even consider hedging their portfolios or diversifying them into other assets like gold and debt to limit their risk.

Do you see FPI inflows similar to 2023 or will they increase even more?

The US interest has topped out and US 10-year bond yields which represent the cost of capital for corporates and consumers across the globe are trading around 4% off from their highs of 5%. This is good news for equity investors. First, bonds compete directly with equities. Falling yields mean equities become more attractive compared to bonds. Second falling yields lead to lowering the cost of capital for corporates and consumers. This leads to an increase in profitability and more liquidity in the hands of consumers. It's expected that US interest rates will be reduced by 75 bps in 2024 which will have a downside pressure on the yields. These factors will lead to positive fund flows from FIIs in India in the year 2024.

What are your views on midcaps and smallcaps? Will the rally continue this year as well?

The Sensex to smallcap ratio is currently placed at a 16-year low. This means that Sensex or large-cap stocks are underperforming smallcaps drastically. The year 2024 will be a year of comeback for largecaps. Mean reversion will be the name of the game in 2024. Largecaps as a group are trading close to their average valuations. These could bounce back. On the other hand, small and midcaps that are trading way above their historical valuation will be pushed down to their mean.

One piece of advice for new investors?

Several new investors are feeling left out and are investing in the markets without a proper understanding of the products and instruments they are dealing with. I recommend them to avoid investing or trading based on FOMO and first spend time acquiring thorough knowledge about markets. The market was, is, and will remain there for you. But you must wait patiently and grab the opportunity with both hands when the time is correct.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decision.

