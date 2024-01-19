Budget 2024: Any reduction in capex or defence outlay can hamper market momentum, says Apurva Sheth of SAMCO Securities
Apurva Sheth, Head of Market Perspectives and Research, SAMCO Securities, believes that any populist measure in the Budget which can increase the fiscal deficit will be seen in a negative light by the market participants. In an interview with MintGenie, he noted that any increase in taxes related to the capital markets like STT, Capital Gains, etc. can lead to a negative impact on the markets. A reduction in capex or defence outlay could hamper the current momentum in the markets, added Sheth.
