Budget 2024: Bank stocks exhibit high sensitivity to interest rates changes, forecasts in budget, says Vinit Bolinjkar
Follow your risk management plans and don't trade too much in the volatile budget day market, advises Vinit Bolinjkar.
Interim budget 2024: Given its interim nature, the forthcoming budget is probably not going to include any major pronouncements regarding new taxes or spending proposals. Brokerages and analysts agree that it will nonetheless set the stage for future policy decisions and be closely monitored for the rate of fiscal consolidation as well as policy priorities for capital expenditures and non-capital expenditures.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started