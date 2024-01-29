Budget 2024: Bond market focus fixated on government’s fiscal discipline commitment, borrowing plan
The bond market traders keenly watch the government’s fiscal deficit target and market borrowing plans in the Union Budget for directional cues. The trajectory of Indian government bond yields will be influenced by the Budget targets and the upcoming US Federal Reserve policy meeting.
The Union Budget 2024 will be an interim budget, and hence, is widely expected to lack any major policy announcements or big-bang reforms ahead of the general elections. However, the street expects Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to commit to the path of fiscal consolidation.
