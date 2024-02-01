Budget 2024: Bonds rally, yields drop after FM Sitharaman announces lower than expected govt borrowings, fiscal deficit
The government plans to sell bonds worth ₹14.13 lakh crore in the FY25 as compared with ₹15.43 lakh crore for the current fiscal, FM Sitharaman announced in her budget speech.
Indian government bonds rallied on Thursday, with the benchmark 10-year yield falling by the most in more than a year, after the Finance Minister announced a lower-than-expected fiscal deficit target and borrowing program in the Interim Budget 2024.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started