Budget 2024: D-Street experts recommend L&T, Wipro, HAL, among 18 top picks ahead of Modi 3.0’s first Union Budget

Union Budget 2024: The Indian market is experiencing relentless bullish momentum characterized by a series of record highs, frequent milestone achievements, and the establishment of new benchmarks. On Thursday, June 27, the benchmark Nifty breached the 24,000 mark for the first time. Continuing the rally, the Nifty reached 24,100 points, hitting a new record high of 24,174 points on Friday, June 28. This impressive rise reflects strong investor confidence and optimism, driven by positive economic indicators, anticipated policy stability, and increased foreign investment inflows.
As the Union Budget 2024-2025 approaches, investors are keen to capitalise on sector-specific opportunities. Leading financial analysts and advisors have shared their recommendations for stocks to consider:
Jeni Rita - Equity research analyst at Inventure Growth & Securities
Rita highlights the importance of infrastructure, defence, and railways as key sectors that are likely to benefit from the upcoming budget:
Current Market Price (CMP): Rs. 3,605.85
Target: Rs. 4,300
Potential Upside: 19%
Rationale: With a record allocation of Rs. 11,11,111 crore for infrastructure, L&T stands to benefit significantly. The company aims to generate group revenue of Rs. 2.7 lakh crore by FY 2025-2026, expecting a 10% growth in order inflow and an EBITDA margin of around 8.25%.
CMP: ₹5,283
Target: ₹5,819
Potential Upside: 10%
Rationale: As a major player in India’s defence sector, HAL is set to benefit from the Rs. 6.22 lakh crore defence budget. The company has a robust order book of Rs. 94,000 crore, providing strong order visibility.
CMP: ₹1,767
Target: ₹2,030
Potential Upside: 15%
Rationale: Leading in manufacturing freight and passenger rolling stock, Titagarh will gain from the government's Rs. 2.55 lakh crore allocation for railway infrastructure and initiatives like the PM Gati Shakti.
Bhandari focuses on housing finance and renewable energy sectors with a technical analysis approach:
CMP: ₹210
Potential Upside: 30% in 3 months
Rationale: HUDCO’s stock shows strong technical momentum, trading above major moving averages with excellent net margins and consistent profit growth. The upcoming budget is expected to provide cheaper funds for housing finance.
CMP: ₹200
Potential Upside: 25%
Rationale: IREDA is positioned for a breakout above Rs. 200, supported by strong fundamentals and growth in renewable energy, which is likely to receive favourable allocations in the budget.
Shukla provides technical insights on key stocks:
Buy Range: ₹295-297
Stop-Loss: ₹285
Target: ₹320
Rationale: BHEL shows a strong support zone with a consolidation breakout backed by increased trading volumes, indicating the start of an uptrend.
Buy Range: ₹501-506
Stop-Loss: ₹480
Target: ₹560
Rationale: The stock has broken out from a consolidation phase with higher trading volumes during uptrends, signalling a bullish outlook.
Upadhyay recommends stocks showing bullish technical formations:
Buy Range: ₹680-685
Stop-Loss: ₹645
Target: ₹760
Rationale: Praj Industries is forming a bullish pennant pattern on the daily chart, suggesting a continuation of the upward trend.
Buy Range: ₹295
Stop-Loss: ₹283
Target: ₹340
Rationale: BEL is maintaining its higher highs pattern and trading above key moving averages, indicating a potential uptrend.
Buy Range: ₹169-168
Stop-Loss: ₹158
Target: ₹185-190
Rationale: Tata Steel remains above the crucial 21-week EMA, with limited downside and significant support levels suggesting an opportunity for fresh long positions.
Shah focuses on companies with strong growth prospects and attractive valuations:
CMP: ₹1595
Rationale: As the largest producer of structural steel tubes in India, APL Apollo is set to benefit from the government's focus on infrastructure, construction, and real estate sectors.
CMP: ₹395
Rationale: With diverse businesses in sugar and allied products and engineering, Triveni is well-positioned to benefit from the rising demand for ethanol and the government's push for ethanol blending targets.
CMP: ₹1338
Rationale: Ador Welding is thriving with strong demand in infrastructure, railways, and shipbuilding sectors. The company is investing in automation and expanding its market presence.
CMP: ₹923
Rationale: TCI, as India’s largest integrated logistics service provider, is expected to benefit from the shift towards organized logistics players and continued support for infrastructure development.
Target: Rs. 740
Rationale: Godrej Agrovet shows impressive growth potential with smart cost-cutting and new leadership driving improvements across all segments. The stock is undervalued, making it an attractive investment opportunity.
Target: Rs. 950
Stop-Loss: Rs. 790
Rationale: After a short-term correction, SBI shows a positive medium-term texture, with a higher bottom formation on weekly charts supporting a further uptrend.
CMP: ₹3027
Rationale: The stock has broken out of a consolidation pattern with a surge in volume, indicating strong buying interest and a resumption of an uptrend.
CMP: ₹690
Rationale: On a weekly scale, Praj Industries has broken out of a rounding bottom pattern, sustaining above it with increased volume, signaling strong buying interest.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts, and brokerage firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult certified experts before making any investment decisions.