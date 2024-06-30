Budget 2024: The Indian market is surging with record highs, driven by strong investor confidence and economic indicators. Ahead of the Union Budget 2024-2025, experts recommend stocks like Larsen & Toubro, Hindustan Aeronautics, HUDCO, IREDA, BHEL, and Godrej Agrovet.

As the Union Budget 2024-2025 approaches, investors are keen to capitalise on sector-specific opportunities. Leading financial analysts and advisors have shared their recommendations for stocks to consider:

Rita highlights the importance of infrastructure, defence, and railways as key sectors that are likely to benefit from the upcoming budget:

Larsen & Toubro Ltd (L&T) Current Market Price (CMP): Rs. 3,605.85

Potential Upside: 19%

Rationale: With a record allocation of Rs. 11,11,111 crore for infrastructure, L&T stands to benefit significantly. The company aims to generate group revenue of Rs. 2.7 lakh crore by FY 2025-2026, expecting a 10% growth in order inflow and an EBITDA margin of around 8.25%.

Target: ₹5,819

Potential Upside: 10%

Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd CMP: ₹1,767

Target: ₹2,030

Rationale: Leading in manufacturing freight and passenger rolling stock, Titagarh will gain from the government's Rs. 2.55 lakh crore allocation for railway infrastructure and initiatives like the PM Gati Shakti.

Jyoti Bhandari, Founder and CEO, Lovak Capital Bhandari focuses on housing finance and renewable energy sectors with a technical analysis approach:

Potential Upside: 30% in 3 months

Rationale: HUDCO’s stock shows strong technical momentum, trading above major moving averages with excellent net margins and consistent profit growth. The upcoming budget is expected to provide cheaper funds for housing finance.

Potential Upside: 25%

Rationale: IREDA is positioned for a breakout above Rs. 200, supported by strong fundamentals and growth in renewable energy, which is likely to receive favourable allocations in the budget.

BHEL Buy Range: ₹295-297

Stop-Loss: ₹285

Rationale: BHEL shows a strong support zone with a consolidation breakout backed by increased trading volumes, indicating the start of an uptrend.

WIPRO Buy Range: ₹501-506

Target: ₹560

Rationale: The stock has broken out from a consolidation phase with higher trading volumes during uptrends, signalling a bullish outlook.

Praj Industries Buy Range: ₹680-685

Stop-Loss: ₹645

Rationale: Praj Industries is forming a bullish pennant pattern on the daily chart, suggesting a continuation of the upward trend.

BEL Buy Range: ₹295

Target: ₹340

Rationale: BEL is maintaining its higher highs pattern and trading above key moving averages, indicating a potential uptrend.

Stop-Loss: ₹158

Target: ₹185-190

Fundamental Picks by Devang Shah, Head - Retail Research, Asit C. Mehta Investment Intermediates Ltd. Shah focuses on companies with strong growth prospects and attractive valuations:

Triveni Engineering CMP: ₹395

Rationale: With diverse businesses in sugar and allied products and engineering, Triveni is well-positioned to benefit from the rising demand for ethanol and the government's push for ethanol blending targets.

Rationale: Ador Welding is thriving with strong demand in infrastructure, railways, and shipbuilding sectors. The company is investing in automation and expanding its market presence.

Transport Corporation of India (TCI) CMP: ₹923

Technical picks by other analysts Shrikant Chouhan, Head Equity Research, Kotak Securities Godrej Agrovet Target: Rs. 740

Rationale: Godrej Agrovet shows impressive growth potential with smart cost-cutting and new leadership driving improvements across all segments. The stock is undervalued, making it an attractive investment opportunity.

Stop-Loss: Rs. 790

Rationale: After a short-term correction, SBI shows a positive medium-term texture, with a higher bottom formation on weekly charts supporting a further uptrend.

Rationale: The stock has broken out of a consolidation pattern with a surge in volume, indicating strong buying interest and a resumption of an uptrend.

Praj Industries CMP: ₹690

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts, and brokerage firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult certified experts before making any investment decisions.

