Budget 2024 | D-Street experts see profit- booking if Nifty hits 25K, predict ‘heightened volatility’ ahead

Nikita Prasad
First Published9 Jul 2024, 09:51 PM IST
Budget 2024: D-Street veterans and several brokerages have predicted that the upcoming Union Budget 2024 might bring volatility in the Indian stock market after the sentiment has turned bullish since June-end. The return of foreign fund inflows resumed in Indian markets and as investors priced in stability with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s return to power post the Lok Sabha elections.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to unveil the newly elected Modi 3.0 government's first Union Budget 2024 on June 23. Most industry experts anticipate some announcements on income tax relief for salaried employees, however, D-Street analysts expect no major upswings on policy announcements.

In the 26 sessions since the start of June, Nifty has notched record closing highs 15 times, one more than the Sensex. In that period, Nifty 50 gained 8.44 per cent, hitting an all-time high 16 times, as Lok Sabha election results ensured policy continuity and forecasts of stronger economic growth for 2024.

Earlier today, Nifty 50 hit its fresh all-time high of 24,443.60 while the Sensex made a fresh peak of 80,397.17 during the session. The 30-share BSE benchmark hit the psychological 80,000-mark last week in its fastest-ever 10,000 bull-run.

As investors would be interested in understanding the trading strategy ahead of the much-anticipated Budget 2024, D-Street experts discuss key stocks, important market levels, and the most sensitive sectors to watch out for on June 23.

 

