Budget 2024: Dabur, RVNL, L&T, Tata Motors, among 18 stock picks across sectors by MOSL amid Budget anticipation

Union Budget 2024 set to boost rural economy, capital expenditure, and investment-led growth post-2024 General Elections. Brokerage suggests 18 key stock picks across sectors. Anticipates RBI's 2.11 lakh crore transfer to impact fiscal deficit, capex, PM-KISAN, and taxpayer incentives.

Pranati Deva
Published23 Jul 2024, 09:44 AM IST
Trade Now
Budget 2024: Dabur, RVNL, L&T, Tata Motors, among 18 stock picks across sectors by MOSL amid Budget anticipation
Budget 2024: Dabur, RVNL, L&T, Tata Motors, among 18 stock picks across sectors by MOSL amid Budget anticipation

Union Budget 2024, which will be announced later today, July 23 is anticipated to be growth-focused, with several measures aimed at bolstering the rural economy, said brokerage house Motilal Oswal, in its pre-budget note.

As per the brokerage, the government is likely to continue its emphasis on capital expenditure and investment-led growth, alongside initiatives to revive consumption. The projections for tax and non-debt capital receipts presented during the Interim Budget in February 2024 are expected to be maintained, it added.

This Budget will be a particularly crucial one as it marks the first budget following the 2024 General Elections. Although the BJP remains in power, it no longer holds a majority on its own, making this budget highly anticipated and closely watched.

Also Read | Budget 2024: Key Defence sector expectations and investor advices by Religare

The brokerage has released a list of 18 stock picks across various sectors that are expected to be in focus today. Let's take a look:

Capital Good and Infra: L&T, Siemens, and NTPC

Defence and Railways: Bharat Electronics (BEL), Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL), and Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL).

Rural: M&M, Supreme Industries, and Dabur

Manufacturing: Tata Motors, Kaynes Tech and Exide Industries

Real Estate, Cement, and Building Materials: Godrej Properties, KEI Industries, and Ambuja Cement

PSUs: GAIL, SBI, and HUDCO.

Also Read | Over 20 PSU stocks have rallied between 30% and 195% since interim budget

Apart from these top stocks in focus, the brokerage also highlighted that one of the significant aspects is the Reserve Bank of India's transfer of 2.11 lakh crore, which implies excess receipts of about 1.5 lakh crore for FY25. MOSL expects that a large portion of these additional receipts will be allocated to various expenditures, with a smaller portion potentially being used to reduce the fiscal deficit.

Key allocations and adjustments include:

Fiscal Deficit Reduction: MOSL expects an estimated 30,000-40,000 crore could be utilized to reduce the fiscal deficit to 5 percent of GDP, down from the 5.1 percent of GDP announced in the Interim Budget.

Capital Expenditure Loans: Another 30,000-40,000 crore in capex-related loans could be provided to states, enhancing the Center’s total capital spending, it further stated.

Also Read | Budget 2024: ’Govt may lower taxes or boost spending to stimulate consumption’

PM-KISAN Installments: It also estimates that the installments under the PM-KISAN scheme could be increased by 50 percent to 9,000 per annum, which would entail an additional cost of 30,000 crore.

Incentives for Taxpayers: The remaining 50,000 crore could be used to offer more incentives under housing or other schemes to encourage taxpayers to shift to the new tax regime, added the brokerage.

Over the past decade, the BJP has cultivated an image of a clean government, focusing on minimizing wasteful spending and corruption. This has been achieved by making the Budget more transparent, reducing off-budget expenditures and borrowings, leading to higher capital expenditure allocation and maintaining fiscal prudence. MOSL expects that this philosophy will continue, ensuring policy continuity.

Also Read | Budget 2024 trading strategy: 5 of top experts share advice on how to trade

However, coalition politics might pose challenges in passing legislation on more ambitious government reforms in areas such as agriculture, land, labor, and judiciary, which are typically beyond the scope of the Budget, it further stated.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess

News in Numbers

Numbers that help you understand news better
3.4 M

1 of 7Read Full Story
100

2 of 7Read Full Story
51.25%

3 of 7Read Full Story
2

4 of 7Read Full Story
23%

5 of 7Read Full Story
$1.2 B

6 of 7Read Full Story
$50 M

7 of 7Read Full Story
First Published:23 Jul 2024, 09:44 AM IST
HomeMarketsStock MarketsBudget 2024: Dabur, RVNL, L&T, Tata Motors, among 18 stock picks across sectors by MOSL amid Budget anticipation

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

160.20
10:59 AM | 23 JUL 2024
-0.15 (-0.09%)

Bharat Electronics

313.60
10:59 AM | 23 JUL 2024
1 (0.32%)

Federal Bank

199.60
10:59 AM | 23 JUL 2024
6.65 (3.45%)

Vedanta

432.00
10:59 AM | 23 JUL 2024
-16.85 (-3.75%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Borosil Renewables

525.20
10:45 AM | 23 JUL 2024
46.3 (9.67%)

Easy Trip Planners

42.95
10:45 AM | 23 JUL 2024
2.9 (7.24%)

Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals

2,772.95
10:45 AM | 23 JUL 2024
154.25 (5.89%)

Suzlon Energy

57.70
10:45 AM | 23 JUL 2024
2.63 (4.78%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    75,195.00-315.00
    Chennai
    75,122.00-535.00
    Delhi
    75,048.00-169.00
    Kolkata
    75,561.00417.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.23
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    Calculate Tax
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue