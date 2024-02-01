Budget 2024: Defence stocks trade lacklustre as investors not enthused
Major defence stocks like Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) and Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) fell over 1.74 percent and 1.80 percent during an intraday trade on Thursday at noon.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's Interim Budget for 2024-25 speech did not include any significant announcement pertaining to the defence sector, which prompted a varied response in the stock market on Thursday, February 1.
