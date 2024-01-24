Budget 2024: Dharmesh Shah of ICICI Securities reveals trading strategy for February 1; details here
The forthcoming interim budget is expected to set the framework for future policy decisions. As investors are interested in trading strategies for the day of the interim budget on February 1, 2024. Key support levels for Nifty 50 and Bank Nifty are discussed by Dharmesh Shah, AVP, ICICI Securities.
Trading strategy budget 2024: Many brokerage reports and experts predict that the forthcoming interim budget won't have any major announcements, but it will be closely monitored to see how quickly fiscal consolidation moves along and what policy goals it sets. Still, it will set the framework for future policy decisions and be closely monitored for the rate of fiscal consolidation as well as policy priorities for capital expenditures and non-capital expenditures, according to experts.
