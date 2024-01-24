Trading strategy budget 2024: Many brokerage reports and experts predict that the forthcoming interim budget won't have any major announcements, but it will be closely monitored to see how quickly fiscal consolidation moves along and what policy goals it sets. Still, it will set the framework for future policy decisions and be closely monitored for the rate of fiscal consolidation as well as policy priorities for capital expenditures and non-capital expenditures, according to experts. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On February 1st, 2024, the interim budget for FY25 will be announced. The entire budget will be presented in May 2024, following the general elections by the new government.

Investors would be interested to understand about the trading strategy on the day of the interim budget in 2024, which is Thursday, February 1. Dharmesh Shah, Assistant Vice President (AVP), ICICI Securities, discusses trading strategies, important market levels, and the most sensitive sector to watch out for on February 1.

Nifty 50 support levels On interim budget day, key support for Nifty 50 would be placed in the region of 20,800–21,000, which we expect Nifty 50 to hold, as it is the confluence of the key price 38.2% retracement and the value of the 50-day EMA, said Shah. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On similar lines, Bank Nifty has strong support around the 44,500 mark, which is the value of its 200-day EMA that coincides with the 61.8% retracement of the preceding rally.

Stocks to buy Currently, indices are undergoing a healthy retracement of the Oct-Dec rally (~15%) and would be approaching the Union Budget session on a bit lighter note, which we believe will make the market more healthy, explained Shah. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“However, volatility on budget day is expected to be elevated, so we recommend focusing on quality stocks to buy on the decline towards 20,800–21,000 in the Nifty 50, while on the higher side, the recent high of 21,700 would be a key hurdle to watch," said Dharmesh.

Trading opportunities Historically, sectors that are more sensitive to the Union Budget are infrastructure, rural spending, housing finance companies and banks, and capex-oriented sectors. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to Shah, on this year’s interim budget day, he expect companies with exposure to rural areas, infrastructure companies, capital goods and other public sector undertakings (PSUs), and housing finance companies to provide trading opportunities.

Trading strategy Union budget sessions are usually marked with high volatility as markets tend to react to budget-related announcements for key sectors. Traders should maintain strict stoploss and only trade once clarity emerges from budget announcements, advised Shah.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.

