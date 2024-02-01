Budget 2024 effect: Bajaj Auto, M&M to Maruti Suzuki — auto stocks extend morning gains
Bajaj Auto share price today opened upside and touched a new all-time high of ₹7,765 apiece on NSE during early morning session
Budget 2024 impact: Auto stocks witnessed strong buying interest during early morning deals on Thursday. They further extended their gains after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman informed the parliament about the sound condition of the Indian economy. Indian FM told the parliament that inflation has remained under control despite the challenges posed by the global developments.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started