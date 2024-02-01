Budget 2024 impact: Auto stocks witnessed strong buying interest during early morning deals on Thursday. They further extended their gains after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman informed the parliament about the sound condition of the Indian economy. Indian FM told the parliament that inflation has remained under control despite the challenges posed by the global developments. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Indian economy has witnessed positive transformation in last 10 years. Our development steps have covered all elements of inclusivity," said Nirmala Sitharaman while presenting the Union Budget 2024.

Shares of Maruti Suzuki Indian Limited (MSIL) gained a maximum of over 3 per cent on the Budget 2024 date. Maruti Suzuki share price today opened higher at ₹10,210 per share and touched an intraday high of ₹10,699.80 apiece during Nirmala Sitharaman's budget 2024 speech. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Among Indian auto majors, Bajaj Auto share price today opened higher and touched a new lifetime high of ₹7,765 apiece on NSE by the time Nirmala Sitharaman started presenting her 9th Union Budget in the parliament.

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) share price today opened upside at ₹1,659.25 apiece on NSE and went on to touch an intraday high of ₹1,702.60 per share just ahead of the beginning of budget 2024.

Why auto stocks are rising today? Highlighting the reason for the rise in auto stocks on the Budget 2024 date, Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities said, "At the beginning of the Budget 2024, FM Sitharaman expressed the sound condition of the Indian economy that has gone down well among the market investors. The market was expecting such a statement from Sitharaman after the record GST collection in December 2023."

Gorakshkar said that people are buying auto stocks with the hope that better economic conditions would mean higher expenditure on luxury. The market is expecting higher sales in the auto segment to further continue as the government has declared an ₹11.1 lakh crore capex plan for the FY25.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts, and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

