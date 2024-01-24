Budget 2024: Expect focus on manufacturing, infrastructure in budget, says Alekh Yadav of Sanctum Wealth
Key themes in this interim budget 2024 are probably going to stay the same. According to Alekh Yadav, fiscal consolidation, a focus on capital expenditure, make in India, and enhancing ease of doing business will be important.
Alekh Yadav, Head of Investment Products at Sanctum Wealth, believes that the forthcoming Vote on Account - Interim Budget 2024 won't be eventful. Nonetheless, it is anticipated that India would continue to place a strong focus on capital expenditure, or capex.
