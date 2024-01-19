Budget 2024 expectations: Focus may be on reviving rural economy; more sectors may come under PLI: Rahul Jain of Nuvama
Reviving the rural economy will be the government's focus in the Interim Budget 2024, according to Rahul Jain, President and Head of Nuvama Wealth. He also expects more sectors to fall in the ambit of PLI.
Rahul Jain, President and Head of Nuvama Wealth believes that reviving the rural economy, which has slowed down due to deficient monsoon, will be the government's focus in the Interim Budget 2024. He also expects more sectors to fall in the ambit of PLI. In an interview with Mint, Jain also shared his views on markets and the sectors he is positive about. Edited excerpts:
