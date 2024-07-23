Budget 2024: FM allocates ₹26,000 crore for highway development in Bihar; how may it affect infra, cement stocks?

Budget 2024: Aiming at boosting the road infrastructure in Bihar, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in her Budget 2024 speech, announced an investment of ₹26,000 crore in highway development in Bihar. Experts believe this will significantly benefit highway construction companies and cement companies.

"The Finance Minister's allocation of ₹26,000 crore for highway development in Bihar, including the construction of a two-lane bridge over the Ganga and the development of highways like the Patna-Purnea Expressway and Buxar-Bhagalpur Expressway, will greatly benefit highway construction companies such as GR Infraprojects, KNR Construction, and PNC Infratech. This development will also boost cement demand, benefiting producers like Ultratech, Adani Cement, India Cement, and JK Cement," said Divyam Mour, a research analyst at SAMCO Securities.

(More to come)

Read all market-related news here