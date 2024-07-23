Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Budget 2024: FM allocates 26,000 crore for highway development in Bihar; how may it affect infra, cement stocks?
BREAKING NEWS

Budget 2024: FM allocates ₹26,000 crore for highway development in Bihar; how may it affect infra, cement stocks?

Nishant Kumar

Budget 2024: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in her Budget 2024 speech, announced an investment of 26,000 crore in highway development in Bihar.

Mint Image

Budget 2024: Aiming at boosting the road infrastructure in Bihar, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in her Budget 2024 speech, announced an investment of 26,000 crore in highway development in Bihar. Experts believe this will significantly benefit highway construction companies and cement companies.

"The Finance Minister's allocation of 26,000 crore for highway development in Bihar, including the construction of a two-lane bridge over the Ganga and the development of highways like the Patna-Purnea Expressway and Buxar-Bhagalpur Expressway, will greatly benefit highway construction companies such as GR Infraprojects, KNR Construction, and PNC Infratech. This development will also boost cement demand, benefiting producers like Ultratech, Adani Cement, India Cement, and JK Cement," said Divyam Mour, a research analyst at SAMCO Securities.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

(More to come)

Read all market-related news here

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts, and brokerage firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Calculate Tax
Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.