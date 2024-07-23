LTCG and STCG in Budget 2024: FM Sitharaman announces raising of taxes; check new rates here

The Finance Minister increased the tax rate on long-term capital gains to 12.5% from 10% and set the exemption limit at 1.25 lakh per year.

Livemint
Updated23 Jul 2024, 12:40 PM IST
Trade Now
Budget 2024: FM announces raising LTCG to 12.5% from 10% earlier
Budget 2024: FM announces raising LTCG to 12.5% from 10% earlier

In a blow to investors, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in her presentation of the Union Budget for FY 2024-25 announced several key tax changes impacting capital gains and trading activities:

Long-Term Capital Gains: The tax rate on long-term capital gains for all financial and non-financial assets will rise from 10% to 12.5%. Additionally, the exemption limit for these gains has been set at 1.25 lakh per year.

Short-Term Capital Gains: The tax rate on short-term gains from certain financial assets will increase from 15% to 20%.

Also Read | Budget 2024 Key Highlights: Capital gains, income tax changes, capex and more

Among other announcements that impact the markets, the FM also declared a significant hike in the STT rate was announced, rising from 0.01% to 0.02%. This increase will effectively double the tax burden for equity and index traders involved in Futures and Options (F&O) transactions.

The equity benchmark indices went into a freefall mode as the finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a hike in long term capital gains tax.

She also made changed in the current income tax slab in the new tax regime. Check out here

Also Read | Income Tax Budget 2024: FM announces revision in personal income tax slabs

Presenting the budget, Sitharaman emphasized India’s robust economic growth amidst global uncertainties. “India’s economic growth continues to be the shining exception and will remain so in the years ahead,” she stated. She also noted that while the global economy is performing better than expected, it faces significant policy uncertainties, with downside risks to growth and upside risks to inflation.

The FM listed Nine priorities for this year and coming years. These include Productivity and resilience in Agriculture, Employment and skilling, Inclusive HRD and social justice, Manufacturing and services, Urban development, Energy security, Infra, Innovation and R&D; and Next generation reforms. This focusses on job creation and boosting consumption, potentially benefiting consumer goods, real estate, and auto sectors.

Also Read | Income tax budget 2024: Standard deduction for salaried individuals hiked

This budget marks the seventh consecutive presentation by Sitharaman and the first in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s third term. The budget mainly witnessed major tax changes and focused on employment creation.

 

 

 

 

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess

News in Numbers

Numbers that help you understand news better
3.4 M

1 of 7Read Full Story
100

2 of 7Read Full Story
51.25%

3 of 7Read Full Story
2

4 of 7Read Full Story
23%

5 of 7Read Full Story
$1.2 B

6 of 7Read Full Story
$50 M

7 of 7Read Full Story
First Published:23 Jul 2024, 12:40 PM IST
HomeMarketsStock MarketsLTCG and STCG in Budget 2024: FM Sitharaman announces raising of taxes; check new rates here

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics

301.15
01:13 PM | 23 JUL 2024
-11.45 (-3.66%)

Tata Steel

159.05
01:13 PM | 23 JUL 2024
-1.3 (-0.81%)

Tata Power

416.65
01:13 PM | 23 JUL 2024
-7.6 (-1.79%)

Vedanta

430.00
01:13 PM | 23 JUL 2024
-18.85 (-4.2%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Borosil Renewables

514.30
01:07 PM | 23 JUL 2024
35.4 (7.39%)

CE Info Systems

2,428.00
01:07 PM | 23 JUL 2024
165.95 (7.34%)

Astrazeneca Pharma India

6,690.00
01:07 PM | 23 JUL 2024
446.95 (7.16%)

Angel Broking

2,236.70
01:07 PM | 23 JUL 2024
119.35 (5.64%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    75,195.00-315.00
    Chennai
    75,122.00-535.00
    Delhi
    75,048.00-169.00
    Kolkata
    75,561.00417.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.23
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    Calculate Tax
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue