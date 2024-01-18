Budget 2024: Focus on rural schemes, infra investment likely, says veteran fund manager Mihir Vora
The Interim Budget 2024 is expected to focus on continuing current initiatives and schemes. Capital expenditure for infrastructure and potential tweaking of income tax slabs could be announced, says veteran fund manager Mihir Vora.
Mihir Vora, veteran fund manager and the Chief Investment Officer (CIO) of TRUST Mutual Fund believes the Interim Budget 2024 will unlikely have big-bang announcements but the government may announce the continuation of the current initiatives and schemes. He expects capital expenditure for infrastructure like roads, railways, water, power and defence to increase and there may be some tweaking of the slabs for income tax to boost consumption. In an interview with Mint, Vora also shared his views on the markets and sectors to watch. Edited excerpts:
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started