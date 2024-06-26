Budget 2024: FPI flows may remain volatile in the near-term; to catch pace post the event and Q1 results
Budget 2024: FPI flows have turned positive in last few sessions with election related uncertainties behind and supportive economic data. The valuations in the market nevertheless are stretched and volatility in flows may persist, while Budget outcome and Q1 earnings will provide trigger thereafter.
Stock Market Today: With the Sensex and Nifty trading near all time highs being supported by strong buying by domestic funds, Foreign Portfolio Inventors turning buyers is further supporting the markets.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started