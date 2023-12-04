Budget 2024: FPIs likely to stay cautiously positive on stock markets, here's why
Stock Market Today- FPIs having reversed their selling strategy in India with the decline in U.S. bond yields, may stay positive post strong market rally. However rich valuations of Indian markets, global interest rate developments and Q3 results before Budget will be key factors to watch-experts
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message