Budget 2024: Government focus on Infrastructure, housing for all, to boost demand for cable & wire industry- R R Kab
Budget 2024: Government focus on Infrastructure, housing for all, is likely to boost demand for cable & wire industry, said Rajesh Jain, Chief Finance Officer of R R Kabel. The company is on track to see revenue growth of 20% and margin expansion of 140 bps during FY24, as per Jain.
Budget 2024: Rajesh Jain Chief Financial officer of R R Kabel Limited in talks with Mint said that Government continued focus on Infrastructure development and housing for all in the budget will drive growth for cable and wire industry.
