Budget 2024: Govt will continue to incentivise manufacturing and infra, says Nimesh Chandan of Bajaj Finserv AMC
Nimesh Chandan, CIO, Bajaj Finserv Asset Management, believes the government will continue its path to incentivise manufacturing and infrastructure in the upcoming Budget. He added that a lot of clarity has emerged around election outcomes from the recent state election results. This reduces the risk of steep volatility in the markets due to political slugfest as we approach the General Elections.
