Budget 2024: Hope govt addresses inflation by considering tax reductions, say co-founders of Goela School of Finance
Harsh Goela and CFA Aditya Goela, Co-founders, Goela School of Finance, believe the upcoming budget will focus on rural economy's revival. They hope the government addresses inflation by considering tax reductions.
Harsh Goela and CFA Aditya Goela, Co-founders, Goela School of Finance, believe the upcoming budget will focus on rural economy's revival. They hope the government addresses inflation by considering tax reductions. Meanwhile, for the next year 2024, they advise diversifying beyond equities for a resilient portfolio to asset classes like real estate, fixed income, and precious metals.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started