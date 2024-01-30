Budget 2024: How to prepare your portfolio for the upcoming announcements? 5 of top market experts share strategies
Union Budget announcements wield significant influence over the stock market, shaping trends in various sectors based on government policies and financial plans. Here's how you should prepare your portfolio for the upcoming Interim Union Budget.
The Union Budget has consistently been a key driver of trends in the Indian market. The upcoming Union Budget for the financial year 2024-25 is anticipated to prioritise capital expenditure (capex), emphasise on manufacturing growth, and ensure macroeconomic stability. Traditionally, Union Budget announcements wield significant influence over the stock market, shaping trends in various sectors based on government policies and financial plans.
