Budget 2024: InCred ‘overweight’ on Nifty post announcements; prefers sectors including auto, cement, capital goods
Post the budget, brokerage house InCred Equities remains 'overweight' on the sectors including automobile, cement, capital goods, defence, electronics manufacturing services or EMS, financials, and oil & gas.
The interim Union Budget for 2024-25, ahead of the full budget in June 2024 (post elections), focused on continuing the aggressive fiscal consolidation by targeting a 70 bps YoY cut in the fiscal deficit to 5.1 percent.
