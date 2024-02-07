The interim Union Budget for 2024-25, ahead of the full budget in June 2024 (post elections), focused on continuing the aggressive fiscal consolidation by targeting a 70 bps YoY cut in the fiscal deficit to 5.1 percent.

In a recent note, brokerage house InCred Equities pointed out that despite the limited scope of the interim budget, the government’s intention of improving the quality of fiscal deficit by cutting subsidies and improving capital spending is impressive and surprised consensus estimates. However, missing the public sector divestment target for FY24 and a weak outlook for FY25F, despite a strong stock market, is a major disappointment, it added.

Post the budget, the brokerage retained its 'Overweight' stance on the Nifty50 index.

"The strong economic tailwinds to be strengthened by medium-term policy decisions aimed at improving capex spending, fiscal consolidation and gradually easing inflationary pressure provide comfort. The recent political developments, coupled with fiscal discipline, improve the probability of continuation of the ruling party at the Centre and sustenance of its policy measures. We expect a short-term consolidation in the Nifty-50 index due to global volatility emerging from crude oil prices and geopolitical tensions. However, starting April 2024F quarter, we expect the positive momentum to sustain, aided by easing interest rates and strong growth-oriented policy actions post-elections," explained the brokerage.

It further noted that the easing G-sec yields and interest rates will benefit H2FY24F while increasing rural spending to help sustain the nascent recovery seen in rural markets.

Sector-wise takeaways from the interim budget

As per the brokerage, improved outlay for the affordable housing scheme (up 49 percent YoY) will help home loan companies in the segment and suppliers of building materials such as cement, electric wires and paints.

Furthermore, improved railway electrification targets and new railway corridors provide a medium-term capex outlook for the railway segment. The plan to increase spending on rural programs by 11 percent, a first-time double-digit rise post the Covid-19 pandemic, should help improve the patchy recovery witnessed in rural demand, especially motorcycles, fast-moving consumer goods, etc., it stated. The major beneficiaries are building materials, capital goods, housing finance, and new energy sectors while the lower-than-expected rise in road infrastructure capex may disappoint the construction sector’s high growth outlook.

The brokerage remains 'overweight' on the sectors including automobile, cement, capital goods, defence, electronics manufacturing services or EMS, financials, and oil & gas.

However, the brokerage is ‘underweight’ on agribusiness, aviation, chemicals, diagnostics, and metals.

Stocks

Technical trend favourable ideas: State Bank of India (ADD) and Reliance Industries (ADD).

View Full Image High conviction picks by InCred

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decision.

