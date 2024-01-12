Budget 2024: IRCTC, IRFC, RVNL to Ircon — Why railway stocks are skyrocketing?
Stock market today: IRCTC share price today touched a new 52-week high while RVNL, IRFC, and Ircon share prices today touched a new lifetime high
Budget 2024: Railway stocks have been in an uptrend for a long but it seems that these stocks still possess upside potential. during early morning deals on Friday, shares of Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL), Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) and IRCON International touched a new lifetime highs or 52-week highs.
